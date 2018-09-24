Two Hamilton teens arrested in stolen vehicle in Burlington: police

Two Hamilton teens are accused of stealing a vehicle and going on a joyride in Burlington.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, police were called to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Headon Forest Drive.
Halton police say a Nissan SUV was being driven with a flat tire and was occupied by a group of young people.
When officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver took off, forcing an officer to jump out of the way and leading police on a low-speed pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a curb.
Police say the investigation revealed the SUV had been stolen from Guelph earlier in the day.
A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on several charges.
