September 24, 2018 3:51 pm

Two Hamilton teens arrested in stolen vehicle in Burlington: police

Halton police have arrested two Hamilton youths.

Halton Regional Police / File / Twitter
Two Hamilton teens are accused of stealing a vehicle and going on a joyride in Burlington.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, police were called to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Headon Forest Drive.

Halton police say a Nissan SUV was being driven with a flat tire and was occupied by a group of young people.

When officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver took off, forcing an officer to jump out of the way and leading police on a low-speed pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a curb.

Police say the investigation revealed the SUV had been stolen from Guelph earlier in the day.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on several charges.

