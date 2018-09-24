Winnipeg police searching for stolen front-end loader

The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit is hoping to track down a tractor.

A front-end loader was taken from the McGregor Street and Manitoba Avenue area sometime between Saturday and Monday.

The loader is described as an orange Caterpillar 928H front-end loader, marked with a BayView Construction logo on both sides. The unit’s serial number is CXK01701.

Anyone with information about the loader’s whereabouts or information that may help police, call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

