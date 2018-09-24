Funeral services scheduled for Kitchener shooting victim Isaiah Macnab

A funeral will be held for shooting victim Isaiah Macnab at the Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener on Thursday.

In the funeral announcement, Macnab is described as having “a million-dollar smile, his quick wit, and his willingness to always lend a hand.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family pay for the funeral costs.

Macnab was killed in a brazen shooting in a parking lot on King Street in downtown Kitchener last Thursday afternoon.

Two suspects were seen running from the scene, leading to a police chase which ended in Mississauga.

On Friday morning, police released images of the white Mercedes which was believed to be involved in the fatal shooting and subsequent police chase. The car had a reportedly stolen licence plate numbered BZBP 153.

Police last saw the vehicle in the Erin Mills area of Mississauga.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a white Mercedes driving in the area of Pandora Avenue and King Street on Thursday morning to call them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.