Diefenbaker Drive traffic closed for new raised pedestrian crossing contruction

Saskatoon motorists should prepare for an upcoming road restrictions on Diefenbaker Drive for the construction of a raised pedestrian crossing.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, crews will close Diefenbaker between McArthur Lane and Kensington Boulevard to remove current infrastructure and install a permanent, concrete platformed area.

Once complete, this mid-street crossing will allow people to walk between George H Clare Pond on the north and Bev M Dyck Pond on the south.

The work is expected to take 10 days to finish.

Saskatoon Transit routes will also be impacted by the construction. Bus riders can check online for temporary changes.

The City of Saskatoon is reminding drivers to reduce speeds, stay alert and mind posted signage when encountering any construction zone.

