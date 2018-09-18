Canada
September 18, 2018 8:34 pm
Updated: September 18, 2018 8:37 pm

Saskatoon police ticket driver who crashed in work zone

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police have ticketed a driver who entered a marked work zone and damaged maintenance equipment.

The collision happened during fire hydrant testing on the afternoon of Sept. 4. A work crew had an area of Central Avenue at 103rd Street blocked off with signs in place.

City of Saskatoon officials said the vehicle was driven into the work zone as well as hit and dragged the equipment off the curb causing damage to it.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

The woman was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

City officials said this is one of at least eight reports that police are currently investigating. No other tickets have been issued at this time.

