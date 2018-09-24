‘I feel good’: Liberal Leader Brian Gallant optimistic as New Brunswickers head to the polls

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant was all smiles Monday morning as he cast his vote in the provincial election in his riding of Dieppe.

Gallant was wearing his “lucky McGill tie” and accompanied by his wife, Karine.

“I feel good about the election. I feel very good about the campaign that we have put forward,” he told reporters after voting at the Boys and Girls Club polling station.

“The reception across the province has been solid. I feel we’ve had a very strong set of candidates who have worked very hard in their local campaigns.”

Gallant stressed it was important for New Brunswickers to exercise their right to vote, mainly because he didn’t want to see vote splitting.

“Every vote does count. Many people seem to think that we will form a majority government, I am one of them, but if there is vote splitting we could find ourselves with a different result.”

— With a file from Callum Smith