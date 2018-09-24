Concordia University alumna donates $15M, faculty of engineering named after her

Concordia University alumna Gina Cody has made a historic $15-million donation to the school’s Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science.

She is the first woman to graduate with a PhD in building engineering from Concordia.

Since then, she has worked for three decades, becoming a highly successful engineering executive.

“I was respected for who I am because it was my knowledge and understanding in my practice,” she said.

Her gift is the largest to date and supports the Campaign for Concordia: Next-Gen to fund research and scholarships.

To thank Cody for her generous gift, the engineering faculty has been renamed the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science.

It is the first university engineering faculty in Canada to be named after a woman.

“Being female, or being from another country didn’t matter,” she explained.

“It was how well could I perform?”

Cody, a business leader, engineer and philanthropist, arrived in Canada from Iran in 1979, earning a PhD in building engineering.

She credits much of her success to the scholarship that allowed her to pursue graduate studies.

Her donation will go to supporting next-gen research into smart cities and establish three chairs in data analytics and artificial intelligence, internet of things and industry 4.0 and advance manufacturing.