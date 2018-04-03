Concordia journalism class delves into one of Canada’s oldest languages

Brian Lapuz is one of six Concordia journalism students involved in a multimedia project aimed at shining a light on one of Canada’s oldest languages — Mohawk. “There’s a serious lack of education about the Mohawk communities living around us,” he told Global News.

Global caught up with Lapuz as he was about to interview MP Marc Miller, who turned a few heads last June when he stood up in the House of Commons and delivered a speech in Mohawk. “It was a huge eye-opener,” he said. “The effect that it has… it kind of dragged me into this discussion.”

Steve Bonspiel, journalist-in-residence at Concordia, is overseeing a multimedia project on Mohawk language. What had me nerding out is when I learned there are slight differences between the language in Kahnawake and Kanehsatake. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ncXdJDquzT — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 3, 2018

Miller is learning Mohawk as a third language. According to Steve Bonspiel, the Concordia journalist-in-residence who oversees the language project, the idea is to encourage more robust government funding of the language by spotlighting its history, culture and relevance.

Brian Lapuz is one of the students working on the Mohawk language project. He points out that probably the biggest challenge the language faces is a lack of resources earmarked toward preserving it. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/JJAvuIyhzt — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 3, 2018

Bonspiel also edits the Eastern Door newspaper and learned to speak Mohawk from his father and continued to speak it as a student in Kanehsatake and Kahnawake schools. “We used to all speak Mohawk here 50 years ago,” he said.