Alan Cross joins Toronto’s Q107 radio station as the new voice of rock

Toronto’s beloved radio station, Q107, is returning to rock in a new way.

Monday marks new beginnings for Q107 as they welcome their brand new station voice, Alan Cross, who’s well-known as Canada’s resident rock music expert. Cross has earned this title through his time and experience as a radio host, interviewer, writer, journalist and overall legendary broadcaster for the last 30+ years.

He’s the most credible source for all things rock: news, trends and of course, music recommendations. Q’s return to rock begins on Monday with Cross’ debut.

Upon welcoming Cross, Q’s program director Tammy Cole had this to say: “Alan has been telling the story of rock music’s evolution for decades now and he’s the perfect voice for Q107. We really wanted to bring rock back to ‘The Mighty Q,’ and who better to do it than Canada’s rock music expert?”

Cross shared his excitement on his next journey.

“The opportunity to be part of the Q107 sound is an insanely great honour. Who wouldn’t want to be involved with such a legendary radio station on such a fundamental level? There’s not a broadcaster on Earth who wouldn’t leap at such a chance.”

Cross also hosts The Ongoing History of New Music, Canada’s longest running radio documentary. The show offers insight on the history of rock music through variously themed episodes, including the evolution of the genre, the birth of sub-genres, acclaimed album profiles, or segments focused on legendary musicians.

Since its fruition in January of 1993, The Ongoing History of New Music has aired over 800 episodes. It will continue to syndicate nationwide across multiple Corus radio stations, including Live 105, FM96 and his previous home in Toronto radio, 102.1 The Edge.

“Because I’ll continue to contribute content like The Ongoing History of New Music to 102.1 the Edge and other Corus stations, this is really the best of all worlds for me,” he added.

Catch Alan Cross now hosting on Q107 or check out his insightful website and blog, A Journal of Musical Things.

Global News and Q107 are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

