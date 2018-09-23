NHL pre-season games carry different meaning for Edmonton Oilers players

The National Hockey League’s pre-season gives players a chance to prove themselves, but the stakes are often different depending on the age of the player.

“It’s an interesting blend,” Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said this weekend. “You realize how fast a career goes.

“It wasn’t long ago you were the new guy wondering if you can get to the next game. Then you’re the older guy wondering if you can get ready for the next game.”

On Sunday night in Winnipeg, the Oilers lineup will feature 34-year-old Kyle Brodziak — a veteran of 847 NHL games — and Ryan McLeod, who just turned 19 on Friday after being drafted 40th overall in the summer. McLeod will be the only Oiler to have played in all four pre-season contests.

“He’s earned an opportunity to play again,” McLellan said. “He had to play three games in four nights his first stint. His third game was an average game based on the standard that he set so far.”

Brodziak knows he’s going to be on the Oilers, but he remembers the nerves and uncertainty that McLeod is now experiencing.

“I remember when I was young, before I ever broke into the league, there were a couple camps [where] you come in here, every day you’re trying to make an impression,” he said.

“Every time you step on the ice is a chance to open some eyes.”

READ MORE: Another shot for Ryan McLeod as Edmonton Oilers host Jets

Brodziak, drafted 214th overall in 2003, says self-assessment is a big part of his approach to the pre-season. He knows what details he needs to take care of to contribute. He’s also pulling for players like McLeod to one day experience their “I made it” moment.

READ MORE: Ty Rattie and Jesse Puljujarvi stepping up on right side for Edmonton Oilers

“I know I had a pretty strong pre-season the year before I made the Oilers the first time out of camp,” Brodziak recalled. “I had a couple of good exhibition games to close it out.

“I don’t think you’re every really too confident until you hear the words come out of the coach’s mouth that you’re going to be sticking around.”

The Oilers expected lineup in Winnipeg is:

Rieder – McLeod – Yamamoto

Khaira – Strome – Puljujarvi

Caggiula – Brodziak – Kassian

Malone – Marody – Aberg

The six defenceman will be Nurse, Benning, Bear, Jerabek, Gravel and Garrison.

Koskinen will start in goal, backed up by Montoya.

Catch the Oilers and Jets on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the 2018-19 NHL regular season.