September 23, 2018 2:03 pm

South Edmonton crash sees vehicles end up in ditch

By Online journalist  Global News

Several damaged vehicles are seen in a ditch off Gateway Boulevard, south of Ellerslie Road, in Edmonton late Sunday morning.

Eric Beck/ Global News
Several damaged vehicles could be seen in a ditch off Gateway Boulevard late Sunday morning.

Photos from the scene, south of Ellerslie Road, show a pickup truck and two other vehicles in a ditch off the side of the road. One of the vehicles was flipped over. Debris could be seen scattered across a section of Gateway Boulevard.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

More to come…

