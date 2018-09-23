South Edmonton crash sees vehicles end up in ditch
Several damaged vehicles could be seen in a ditch off Gateway Boulevard late Sunday morning.
Photos from the scene, south of Ellerslie Road, show a pickup truck and two other vehicles in a ditch off the side of the road. One of the vehicles was flipped over. Debris could be seen scattered across a section of Gateway Boulevard.
It is not yet known if there were any injuries.
More to come…
