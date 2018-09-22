Police ask Edmonton drivers to slow down as snowfall leads to slippery roads

Even though Saturday was just the first official day of fall, the Edmonton Police Service was already forced to ask drivers to be cautious on the roads after a second consecutive night of snowfall.

“With snow accumulation overnight, and another five centimetres anticipated today,” police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a news release issued shortly after 9 a.m., “the EPS is advising motorists to slow down while travelling throughout the city, as some of the road surfaces remain slippery.”

Caller into the newsroom says the QE2 headed south to Red Deer is very slippery #ABroads https://t.co/laRKSELkL9 — 630CHED (@630CHED) September 22, 2018

According to Pattison, police had responded to 18 collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Three of the crashes resulted in injuries and three were reportedly hit and runs.

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area near 170 Street and Yellowhead Trail because of three separate collisions in the same area. Two of the crashes involved fire trucks who were responding to the initial collision. Those three collisions resulted in minor injuries to an undisclosed number of people.

“All lanes in the area, including on ramps and exit ramps to the Yellowhead eastbound from 170 Street, are closed until further notice,” Pattison said.

