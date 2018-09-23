Calle Rosen scores winner as Maple Leafs defeat Buffalo Sabres back-to-back

Calle Rosen’s powerplay goal midway through the third period was the difference as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs remain undefeated in pre-season play.

Rosen’s point-shot through traffic broke a 2-2 tie and moved Toronto to 4-0-0 in exhibition action, including back-to-back wins over the Sabres after a 5-3 victory on Friday in Toronto.

Auston Matthews and Jeremy Bracco also scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen stopped 19-of-21 shots before giving way to Calvin Pickard for the third period. Pickard stopped all 14 shots he faced in a busy 20 minutes.

Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres. Carter Hutton played the entire game and turned away 28-of-31 shots in the defeat.

Okposo opened the scoring 4:17 into the game with his first of the pre-season and it stayed a 1-0 Sabres lead until Matthews responded early in the second period.

Matthews’ second goal of the pre-season was assisted by Tyler Ennis, who is getting a chance on Toronto’s top line with Willliam Nylander out with a contract dispute, and Patrick Marleau.

