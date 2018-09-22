Nearly $18 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of bananas

You never know what you’re going to get in life, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) found that out for themselves when they discovered nearly $18 million worth of cocaine underneath a shipment of bananas Friday.

The discovery came after 45 boxes of bananas were donated to TDCJ from Ports of America in Freeport because they were too ripe, TDCJ said in a Facebook post.

Two sergeants from the Scott Unit were loading the bananas when one of them didn’t feel right when it was picked up.

After taking a look inside, they found a bundle under the bananas of white powdery substance.

U.S. Customs arrived on the scene and tested the substance, which was positive for cocaine. Customs agents then searched all the boxes, and found 540 packages of cocaine in total, an estimated street value of $17,820,000.

“Sometimes, life gives you lemons. Sometimes, it gives you bananas. And sometimes, it gives you something you’d never expect!” TDCJ wrote in a Facebook post.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are continuing their investigation.