Drug traffickers are using World Cup merchandise to smuggle cocaine
Some South American drug traffickers appear to be trying to take advantage of FIFA World Cup fervour to smuggle cocaine in soccer merchandise.
Colombian police seized 14 team jerseys that that were laced with a substance that turns into cocaine when treated.
The jerseys, which were reportedly en route to Spain, were laced with about five kilos of cocaine.
Meanwhile, in Argentina, authorities arrested four men and two women linked to “Narcos de la Copa,” a group that was trafficking cocaine and marijuana using replica World Cup trophies.
Some 10 kilos of cocaine, 1800 doses of crack cocaine and 200 kilos of marijuana were seized in the operation.
