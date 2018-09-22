Winnipeg health fair connects less fortunate with health-care professionals

Lighthouse Mission and Exchange District Pharmacy came together Saturday to help connect some of Winnipeg’s most vulnerable residents with health-care professionals during its first ever “In the Know” Inner City Health Fair and BBQ.

It was a chance for residents to get some one-on-one time with medical professionals such as physicians, nurses, certified diabetes educators, nutritionists and a variety of specialists.

“Lighthouse Mission is about building community, restoring dignity and improving lives,” explained community outreach co-ordinator Nathaniel Friesen.

“Partnering with Exchange District Pharmacy and members of the health-care community here in Winnipeg is a great step toward building healthy lives within our community.”

Medical professionals provided information and advice in addition to highlighting resources available in the city.

Lighthouse Mission has been helping the less fortunate in inner-city Winnipeg since 1911.

Donor relation manager J’Lynn Johnson said not only does the organization provide the basics for people in need, but the mission is always looking for new initiatives.

“It’s important because, at Lighthouse, we don’t just want to be a handout mission anymore,” Johnson explained. “We want to be instrumental in walking with people and transitioning from where they are in life to a better quality of life.”

That’s why, Johnson said, Lighthouse wanted to host this health fair.

“People here matter, and they need access to this information and they need access to health care. To have people come in and give their time and share their talent, it lets our community know, yes, they do matter.”

The mission is also focusing on developing healthy communities. Johnson said for that dream to become reality, it starts with healthy people. She said the partnership with Exchange District Pharmacy is bringing real solutions to the community and giving the less fortunate a chance to build a better life.

