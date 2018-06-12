More people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg: Street Census

The number of people who are experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg is on the rise.

Preliminary findings from Winnipeg Street Census 2018 have been released and show that 1,500 people were found to be experiencing homelessness in the city.

Nearly 300 volunteers took to the streets on April 18 over a 24-hour period, collecting data from shelters and walking nearly 120 kilometres of inner city streets.

Winnipeg’s first Street Census was completed in October 2015 and found 1,400 people were experiencing homelessness.

This year’s census found 14.3 per cent of the people experiencing homelessness were unsheltered, meaning they were staying in a public space like a park or tent, while nearly 24 per cent were using an emergency shelter.

In 2015, 225 people under the age of 30 were experiencing homelessness, but in 2018, there were 367 people experiencing homelessness under the age of 29.

The report’s author said not much has changed in the demographics.

It says more than 61 per cent of respondents identified as Indigenous. It also found more than 50 per cent of people interviewed had spent time in foster care growing up.

