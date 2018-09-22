Laywers offer free legal guidance for Advice-A-Thon at Calgary city hall

The third annual Advice-A-Thon was an opportunity for people to get up to half an hour of free legal advice at city hall on Saturday.

The day is geared toward those with modest income or limited access to resources.

“A lot of people need access to justice in our province,” said Marina Giacomin, executive director of Calgary Legal Guidance. “It’s actually one of our rights as Canadians under the charter, but not everybody can afford a lawyer and not everybody qualifies for Legal Aid.”

“So it’s really important if we want to ensure equity under the law that people have the chance to speak to a lawyer even when they can’t afford to pay for one,” she added.

Twenty-five lawyers volunteered their time for the event offering legal guidance covering issues including family, criminal, civil, immigration and estate law. Free identification services were also available on site.

“It’s pretty special and a really awesome opportunity for the legal community to come together and help Calgarians who need it,” Giacomin said.