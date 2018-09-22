Signed NHL memorabilia gifted to Montreal boy after autographed hat stolen

Nine-year-old netminder Devin Mitchell got a surprise after his time on the ice Saturday.

Mitchell and his mother, Liza Bayev, were met by Jimmy Menegakis, gifts in hand, at the Bob-Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire, Que.

Menegakis wanted to help Mitchell after he saw Global’s story on how the young player’s favourite baseball cap — autographed by former Hab P.K. Subban — was stolen after an alleged park scuffle.

“It struck a cord with me, and the second I saw it I had to do something,” Menegakis said.

Mitchell received a brand new baseball cap autographed by Canadiens goalie Carey Price.

Along with the red Habs hat, Mitchell got a signed photograph of Subban in his signature pose.

It is the last piece of Canadiens merchandise ever signed by the all-star defenceman, Menegakis said.

The framed photograph also has a patch from a game-time jersey.

Menegakis, a father of two, felt it was unfortunate for Mitchell to lose his favourite hat in that way.

“Unfortunately, it’s part of life but I want him to know that good things can happen too,” Menegakis said. “I wanted to put a smile on his face, to replace the item and make him feel good.”

After several thank-yous, Mitchell and his mother said they were thrilled by the gifts.

“We don’t have a lot and so when you get things like that — that someone else gave up — it’s heartwarming,” Bayev said.

Menegakis, a chartered account and memorabilia company owner in partnership with the Montreal Canadiens Foundation, donated the inked sports items.

Donning his new cap, Mitchell was eager to show it off to his friends, but his mother said they are going to keep this new hat inside where it is safe.

As for the framed photograph, Bayev said it will be hung in Mitchell’s bedroom.