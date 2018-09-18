Canada
Former NHL coach makes donation at First Nations University of Canada

Former NHL coach Ted Nolan announced $75,000 worth of scholarships for Indigenous students.

There was a significant donation at the First Nations University of Canada on Tuesday morning.

The contribution, which was made through the Ted Nolan Foundation, aims to help Indigenous women pursue education.

Nolan says he hopes his donation inspires others to contribute as well.

“Our youth is our future. So now it’s a good time to make sure that the future is well taken care of. So hopefully this little contribution we did today will make a difference in someone’s life and hopefully they can make a difference in somebody else’s life,” Nolan said.

This is the second of seven universities to receive a donation from Nolan’s foundation.

