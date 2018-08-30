Former Habs defenceman P.K. Subban holds 3rd annual foundation gala

He’s no longer one of our beloved Habs, but P.K. Subban has never given up on the city he played in for years.

The third annual P.K.’s Playground Gala was held Thursday night in Montreal’s Old Port.

It is part of the star defenceman’s promise to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This year, 350 people attended the $1,000 a plate, Caribbean Carnivale-themed dinner.

Subban’s foundation has raised $3 million since the former Montreal Canadien-turned-Nashville Predator, made the pledge to support the children’s hospital in 2015.

“What we have done is help a lot of families and kids, but also we have been able to get other people involved and get more people to give back,” said Subban.

While it has been two years since the 29-year-old was traded to Nashville, he still clearly has the heart of many in Montreal.

“He is amazing, he is committed, and he has helped 13,000 families through the foundation so far,” explained president of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, Renée Vézina.

The $3 million has gone to supporting families where parents have had to stop working due to a sick child, paying for hearing aids, medical equipment and adding Wi-Fi to all the rooms in the children’s hospital.

The evening is a chance to raise money for a good cause, but it also gives the city a chance to stroll down memory lane, and remember the time Subban spent in Montreal.

He’s been gone for two years, but he still in some ways considers it home.

“I mean, think about it, I have friends here that I have known for 13 years, friends I call family. They looked out for me and protected me,” said Subban.

He mentioned former teammates Scott Gomez and Hall Gill as former mentors who influenced his time in Montreal.

Subban’s one regret: Not being able to win the Stanley Cup for Montreal.

“I had made a promise to the city when I was drafted, to bring a Stanley Cup back, and never once did I remove myself from that statement or back away from it,” said Subban.

Regrets aside, Subban knows why he’s returned. So before heading off to greet his gala guests, he sent a message to the city.

“I will be back here every summer to help the kids and fulfil my commitment and more.”

