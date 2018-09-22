Bingo! City of Vancouver holds draw to randomize names on election ballot

It looked more like a game of Bingo than anything else, but in this case, the prize was top slot on the ballot for Vancouver’s upcoming civic election.

The city conducted a random draw on Friday to determine the order that candidates for mayor, council, park and school boards will appear on the city’s ballot sheets.

Vancouver city council voted in June to end the policy of putting candidates names on the ballot in alphabetical order over concerns that candidates with names that started with A, B and C had an advantage.

Independent mayoral candidate Jason Lamarche’s name was drawn first.

“It’s pretty important when you have a saturated ballot like we have now, with 21 names,” Lamarche told Global News after being picked to top the ballot.

“This does give me an advantage because the ballots are now going to be printed and promoted to all voters for the next 30 days, so that puts me at the top of voter’s minds.”

The new system of randomizing names has not been without controversy. The city is spending an extra $235,000 this year to try to address concerns the massive ballots will be confusing to voters.

Along with the nearly two dozen candidates for mayor, there are 71 city council candidates, 33 candidates for Park Board and a further 33 candidates for the Vancouver School Board.

Critics have raised concerns that the random order will make voting more difficult for people who have less proficiency in the English language.

While the names have now been placed in a random order, they will appear in that same order on all ballots.

In order to address concerns, the city is preparing sample ballots ahead of the vote which will appear soon on its website, in newspaper ads and at community centres and libraries next week.

This is the official order that names will appear on the City of Vancouver’s civic election ballots

Candidates for Mayor

LAMARCHE, Jason

HANSEN, Mike

YANO, John

CHEN, David (ProVancouver)

SYLVESTER, Shauna

AUBICHON, Maynard

BUDAY, Gölök Z

STEWART, Kennedy

CASSIDY, Sean

HARDING, Fred (VANCOUVER 1st)

BREMNER, Hector (YES Vancouver)

FOGAL, Connie (IDEA Vancouver)

YOUNG, Wai (Coalition Vancouver)

LE ROUGETEL, Katy

KAISER, Sophia Cherryes Kaur

LY, Tim

MASSEY, Lawrence

SIM, Ken (NPA)

ROLLERGIRL

CHAN, Ping

SHOTTHA, Satie

Candidates for Councillor

FRANSON, Marlo

BOYLE, Christine (OneCity)

BASRA, Nycki (VANCOUVER 1st)

DE GENOVA, Melissa (NPA)

TAYLOR, Elizabeth (VANCOUVER 1st)

CROOK, Adrian

FRY, Pete (GREEN)

SPARK, John

CAUDWELL, Justin

RAUNET, Françoise

BUCHANAN, Barbara

KOUTALIANOS, Anastasia

HARDWICK, Colleen (NPA)

NOBLE, Penny

LOW, Ken (VANCOUVER 1st)

ROBERTS, Anne (COPE)

CRELLIN, Breton (ProVancouver)

PETA, Franco (Coalition Vancouver)

ALM, Kelly

EVANS, Catherine (Vision Vancouver)

MIRZA, Raza (ProVancouver)

DOMINATO, Lisa (NPA)

BLIGH Rebecca (NPA)

KRISTIANSEN, Lisa (ProVancouver)

XIE, Jason (Coalition Vancouver)

SHUM, Erin

COOK, Graham

VIRDI, Jaspreet (YES Vancouver)

MUSSIO, Penny (Coalition Vancouver)

MIEDZYGORSKI, Herschel

HUGHES, Ashley

GOODRICH, Justin P (NPA)

EL-RAYES, Hamdy

QUIMPO, Jojo (NPA)

LIN, James (Coalition Vancouver)

PAZ, Tanya (Vision Vancouver)

BAINS Brinder (YES Vancouver)

MALUSA, John (VANCOUVER 1st)

TANG, Phyllis (YES Vancouver)

KIRBY-YUNG, Sarah (NPA)

GREWAL, David (NPA)

CHARKO, Ken (Coalition Vancouver)

GRANT, Wade

JOHL, Jesse (VANCOUVER 1st)

SWANSON, Jean (COPE)

SPIKE

PEROSA, Elishia (VANCOUVER 1st)

FALLS, Larry

BHANDAL, Taqdir Kaur

FU, Hsin-Chen

KENNEDY, Gordon T

MOLLINEAUX, Michelle (VANCOUVER 1st)

COPELAND, Cord “Ted”

BLYTH, Sarah

MCDOWELL, Rob

CARDONA, Diego (Vision Vancouver)

CHERNEN, Glen (Coalition Vancouver)

RAMDEEN, Katherine

O’KEEFE, Derrick (COPE)

LI, Morning (Coalition Vancouver)

PORTER, Elke

ZHANG, Wei Qiao (Vision Vancouver)

WONG, David HT (GREEN)

KHAN, Abubakar

YAN, Brandon 甄念本 (OneCity)

CARR, Adriane (GREEN)

OSTLER, Stephanie (YES Vancouver)

WIEBE, Michael (GREEN)

CHAN, Glynnis (YES Vancouver)

REZEL, Rohana (ProVancouver)

DEAL, Heather (Vision Vancouver)

Candidates for Park Commissioner

ZARUDINA, Olga (Coalition Vancouver)

DEMERS, David (GREEN)

BARKER, Tricia (NPA)

HAMILTON, Jamie Lee (IDEA Vancouver)

ROSSETTI, Massimo (VANCOUVER 1st)

NEMETZ, Steven L

FUOCO, Chris (VANCOUVER 1st)

MALDONADO, Juan Carlos (Coalition Vancouver)

GALLOWAY, Jason (Coalition Vancouver)

SANGHA, Taran Kaur (Coalition Vancouver)

COUPAR, John (NPA)

MCGARRIGLE, Kathy (NPA)

HEBA, Leo (YES Vancouver)

RELPH, Cliff

SIU, Winnie (Coalition Vancouver)

BEESLA, Pall (NPA)

CRAWFORD, Casey (NPA)

SHIVJI, Shamim (Vision Vancouver)

GOLDENCHILD, Ray (VANCOUVER 1st)

YEUNG, Jennifer (VANCOUVER 1st)

COPPING, Ann-Marie (NPA)

KAGIS, Matthew (Work Less Party)

HURLBUT, Rick (ProVancouver)

CUEVAS, Victor

ZUBKO, Cameron (Vision Vancouver)

GIESBRECHT, Gwen (COPE)

JOHL, Yogi (VANCOUVER 1st)

IRWIN, John (COPE)

DUMONT, Camil (GREEN)

EDGELOW, Greg (ProVancouver)

HAUGEN, Margaret (IDEA Vancouver)

MACKINNON, Stuart (GREEN)

CHANG, Ray En-Jui (Coalition Vancouver)

Candidates for School Trustee

DESCÔTEAUX, Stéphanie (VANCOUVER 1st)

REDDY, Jennifer (OneCity)

KINDRID, Tiffiny (ProVancouver)

PRIETO, Julian (YES Vancouver)

GOODINE, Nadine C (Coalition Vancouver)

FRASER, Janet (GREEN)

BERCIC, Carrie (OneCity)

RICHARDSON, Christopher JK (NPA)

ALM, Kelly

HANSON, Oliver (NPA)

GILL, Pratpal Kaur (VANCOUVER 1st)

GONZALEZ, Estrellita (GREEN)

MRS DOUBTFIRE

KENNEDY, Gordon T

JAAF, Erica (OneCity)

QIU, Chris (NPA)

CHO, Carmen (NPA)

BARONET, Bruno (VANCOUVER 1st)

ANDERSON, BK Barbara (IDEA Vancouver)

PARROTT, Barb (COPE)

LEE, Marco (VANCOUVER 1st)

WOO, Sophia (Coalition Vancouver)

LEUNG, Aaron (Vision Vancouver)

ZHOU, Ying (Coalition Vancouver)

DENIKE Ken (Coalition Vancouver)

WONG, Allan (Vision Vancouver)

DONG, Tony (VANCOUVER 1st)

CHAN-PEDLEY, Lois (GREEN)

BALLANTYNE, Fraser (NPA)

DAY, Diana (COPE)

ARNOLD, Erin (Vision Vancouver)

OGER, Morgane

FARROKHI, Fairnia

-With files from Richard Zussman