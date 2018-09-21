Gunmen kill man, wound 2 others at restaurant in popular Acapulco beach

Mexican officials say gunmen targeted a man at a restaurant on one of Acapulco’s most popular beaches, killing the customer and wounding two other people.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says the attackers stopped in a car outside the restaurant and fired at a man inside, killing him instantly Friday. The spokesman did not identify the dead man. He says the wounded were a 20-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man from Mexico City.

The attack happened on Caletilla beach, one of the places most frequented by tourists in the Pacific resort city, which is one of the most violent regions in the country.

Elsewhere in Mexico, gunmen killed five men who lived on the same street in the town of Pontebello, in central Guanajuato state.