Regina man charged with 2nd degree murder from 2016 investigation

The Punnichy RCMP have charged a 28-year-old man with second degree murder stemming from a 2016 investigation.

On Dec. 31, 2016, the Punnichy RCMP were called to a home on the Muskowekwan First Nation for a report of an unresponsive female, Melissa Fern Marie Kahnapace, who ultimately died.

Now, Jacob Ramsay Bear, of Regina has been arrested and charged in her death. Bear was arrests on Sept. 20, and will make his first court appearance on Oct. 1 in Regina’s provincial court.