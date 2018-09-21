First photo of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker released

The first look at Joaquin Phoenix in makeup as the Joker has been revealed.

Todd Phillips, the director of the as-yet-untitled upcoming movie, posted a camera test of Phoenix Friday on Instagram.

Made a Gif of the Joaquin Phoenix Joker Makeup reveal! pic.twitter.com/WD1nELgWnx — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) September 21, 2018

Phoenix plays the villain in the untitled movie.

In the camera test video, Phoenix first appears as Arthur, until he turns into the Joker. The camera pulls in closer and Phoenix is seen smiling and wearing clown makeup, but interestingly not the Joker’s traditional green hair. (Watch the camera test, below.)

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview with Comicbook of the upcoming movie. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting.”

He continued: “I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

On social media, people were divided about his look.

WHOA! The first look at The Joker makeup for Joaquin Phoenix is really twisted and scary. pic.twitter.com/6jtvya6Hcj — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 21, 2018

They have The Joker looking like the clown from “Uncle Buck”

pic.twitter.com/N5Gjk3E6Pm — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) September 21, 2018

Pretty cool we’re getting a gritty version of the Joker finally. — Brenden Gallagher (@brendengallager) September 21, 2018

He looks more like pennywise rather than the joker — Ahmad Dosky (@AhmadDoskig) September 21, 2018

Other stars of the upcoming movie, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, include Robert de Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Marc Maron.

The untitled Joker movie is scheduled for release Oct. 4, 2019.