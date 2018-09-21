NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tours Hamilton

The federal NDP leader is in Hamilton for a series of events on Friday. Jagmeet Singh is meeting with everyone from post-secondary students to steelworkers and retirees.

READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh under pressure as beleaguered NDP meet in B.C.

Singh started his day with a visit to the MANA plant on Burlington Street where employees have been locked out since 2013.

He’s also visited with students at McMaster University and taken part in a roundtable discussion on Pharmacare, promoting his party’s support for a system that “covers every Canadian.”

READ MORE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will run in Burnaby South byelection

Singh’s vision of a national cycling strategy will be another topic of discussion during a late afternoon bike ride in the downtown core.