NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tours Hamilton

The federal NDP leader is in Hamilton for a series of events on Friday. Jagmeet Singh is meeting with everyone from post-secondary students to steelworkers and retirees.
READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh under pressure as beleaguered NDP meet in B.C.
Singh started his day with a visit to the MANA plant on Burlington Street where employees have been locked out since 2013.
He’s also visited with students at McMaster University and taken part in a roundtable discussion on Pharmacare, promoting his party’s support for a system that “covers every Canadian.”
READ MORE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will run in Burnaby South byelection
Singh’s vision of a national cycling strategy will be another topic of discussion during a late afternoon bike ride in the downtown core.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.