September 21, 2018 4:37 pm

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tours Hamilton

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited with locked out steelworkers on Burlington Street, as part of a series of events in Hamilton on Friday.

Courtesy of Jagmeet Singh
The federal NDP leader is in Hamilton for a series of events on Friday. Jagmeet Singh is meeting with everyone from post-secondary students to steelworkers and retirees.

Singh started his day with a visit to the MANA plant on Burlington Street where employees have been locked out since 2013.

He’s also visited with students at McMaster University and taken part in a roundtable discussion on Pharmacare, promoting his party’s support for a system that “covers every Canadian.”

Singh’s vision of a national cycling strategy will be another topic of discussion during a late afternoon bike ride in the downtown core.

