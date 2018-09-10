Politics
September 10, 2018 2:46 pm

Jagmeet Singh under pressure as beleaguered NDP meet in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to meet with his party in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his team is united as he prepares to meet tomorrow with caucus members in Surrey, B.C.

READ MORE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he’ll move to B.C. if he wins. What happens if he loses?

Singh took over the helm of the beleaguered federal party almost a year ago and longtime NDP members want him to show his vision for the 2019 election which is just over a year away.

NDP strategist Robin MacLachlan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has afforded the NDP a lot of space to show Canadians that the Liberal government is failing progressive voters.

WATCH: Is it too little, too late for Jagmeet Singh?

He says he is personally disappointed Singh has yet to offer a clear plan to Canadians, adding the leader must put out a vision statement and prove the NDP can court those progressive voters.

MacLachlan says there is some hope among the base of the party that Singh’s bid for a seat in Parliament will help the party test drive its narrative for 2019.

WATCH: Jagmeet Singh calls on Trudeau to end Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans

Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South after NDP MP Kennedy Stewart announced he would run as mayor in Vancouver but there is no date yet set for that byelection.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh NDP meeting
Jagmeet Singh NDP news
Jagmeet Singh policies
Jagmeet Singh popularity
NDP
NDP leader Canada
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP meeting in BC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News