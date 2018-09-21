Crime
September 21, 2018 2:12 pm

Construction workers chase down suspect in Vancouver carjacking crime spree

By Online News Producer  Global News

A man is in custody after a car was involved in multiple collisions in Downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police said a man is in custody following a wild, multi-block crime spree in the downtown core.

Police said they received calls about someone pepper-spraying a man in a parking lot at Cambie and Pender streets then driving off in the victim’s car.

The car was involved in a number of collisions in the area of West Georgia and Hamilton streets, hitting several cars and a pedestrian who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the car and was chased down by a group of construction workers, who were also pepper-sprayed but were still able to hold the man until police arrived.

Police said they will be recommending a number of charges.

