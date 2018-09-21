Construction workers chase down suspect in Vancouver carjacking crime spree
Vancouver police said a man is in custody following a wild, multi-block crime spree in the downtown core.
Police said they received calls about someone pepper-spraying a man in a parking lot at Cambie and Pender streets then driving off in the victim’s car.
READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in collision in Surrey, after being struck twice
The car was involved in a number of collisions in the area of West Georgia and Hamilton streets, hitting several cars and a pedestrian who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Fatal crash in Burnaby under investigation following deadly night on Metro Vancouver roads
The suspect ran from the car and was chased down by a group of construction workers, who were also pepper-sprayed but were still able to hold the man until police arrived.
Police said they will be recommending a number of charges.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.