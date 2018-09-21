OPP seize handgun, cocaine, fentanyl in Cobourg
Two people were arrested in Cobourg on Thursday as part of a summer drug trafficking investigation by the OPP.
Northumberland County OPP and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP launched the investigation in July. On Wednesday, members of the Community Street Crime Units made an arrest outside a business on Division Street.
Police seized a loaded handgun, a “large quantity” of cash and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl from an SUV.
Police later searched another vehicle and residence in Cobourg and seized additional drugs including heroin and marijuana.
Todd Crowe, 29 of Scarborough was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Breach of Firearm Regulation
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Failure to Comply with Recognizance (2 Counts)
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (2 Counts)
- Failure to Comply with Probation Order
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid
Theresa Dehm, 37, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Breach of Firearms Regulation
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid
- Possession of a Schedule II Substance –Cannabis Marijuana
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin
Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg.
