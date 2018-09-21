OPP seize handgun, cocaine, fentanyl in Cobourg

Two people were arrested in Cobourg on Thursday as part of a summer drug trafficking investigation by the OPP.

Northumberland County OPP and City of Kawartha Lakes OPP launched the investigation in July. On Wednesday, members of the Community Street Crime Units made an arrest outside a business on Division Street.

Police seized a loaded handgun, a “large quantity” of cash and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl from an SUV.

Police later searched another vehicle and residence in Cobourg and seized additional drugs including heroin and marijuana.

Todd Crowe, 29 of Scarborough was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Breach of Firearm Regulation

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Failure to Comply with Recognizance (2 Counts)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (2 Counts)

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Theresa Dehm, 37, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Breach of Firearms Regulation

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule II Substance –Cannabis Marijuana

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin

Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg.