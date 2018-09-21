Man arrested after video shows several emu run over with car

CANBERRA, Australia – Police in Australia say they have arrested a man accused of deliberately killing several emu with his car on a rural road and then posting a video of it online.

Police in Victoria said Friday that the 20-year-old man faces several charges of animal cruelty, destruction of protected wildlife and traffic violations.

READ MORE: 3.4 million farm animals killed by flooding from Florence in North Carolina

In the video, a man with a moustache can be seen laughing as he drives into each bird. An animal welfare group had issued a nationwide appeal for help in finding the man.

Police said the emu killings occurred this month in northwestern Victoria.

The suspect is to appear in court on Nov. 9.

READ MORE: Concerns raised after dead, mutilated skunks found in East Vancouver

Emu are flightless running birds native to Australia that are the second-largest living birds by height after ostriches.