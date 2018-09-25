Around The OHL podcast recap: Teams to watch in 2018

OHL hockey is back, and so is Around The OHL. Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs talk to some of the biggest names in junior hockey, and highlight all the stories making headlines from around the league.

On this episode, the guys discuss some of the teams to look out for this season: there are some strong ones in the Eastern Conference, including the Ottawa 67’s, Oshawa Generals, Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs. Although the Western Conference doesn’t look as strong as recent years, there are a couple of teams that are among the OHL’s best (like the Saginaw Spirit and Guelph Storm).

Also on the show, president and general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs, Steve Staios, who played over 1,000 games in the NHL, shares stories from the team’s first-ever OHL Championship win.

Jake and Mike also take a look at some of the top 16-year-olds entering the league. This includes top picks Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit), and more.

