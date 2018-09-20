Police responding to shooting in Syracuse, N.Y., multiple people injured

Police in Syracuse, N.Y., are responding to a shooting on Midland Avenue which began at approximately 9 p.m. EST. At least five people have been injured.
A spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department told Reuters that no other information was immediately available on the incident. Local media reported that gunfire erupted at a gathering and that a child may have been among those injured.
The Syracuse Firefighter’s union also posted on Facebook that several people are injured, including children.
According to a police press release obtained by the news director for the local outlet, CNYCentral, the shooting took place on the 1300-block of Midland Avenue. Several calls were made to the 911 centre reporting that more than one person was possibly injured.
Those who suffered injuries were transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment.
Developing
— With files from Reuters.
