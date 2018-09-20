Saint John police arrest 7 in morning raids

Saint John police have arrested seven people after a pair of raids carried out on Thursday.

Police say that at approximately 8:40 a.m., multiple units of the Saint John Police Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Ocean Westway, followed by another search warrant at a home on Edison Court.

Police seized firearms, ammunition, crack, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and fraudulent motor vehicle inspection stickers as a result of the raids.

Police arrested six men of various ages ranging from 18 to 51 and a 27-year-old woman.

Three appeared in New Brunswick provincial court in Saint John on Thursday while four others are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.