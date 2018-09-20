Crime
September 20, 2018 6:12 pm

Homicide team called after man’s body found in Richmond home

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Police say the death is considered suspicious.

File / Global News
A A

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man’s body was found in a home on Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Richmond RCMP were called to the 9000-block of Odlin Road where they found a man’s body in the house.

Police say his death is considered suspicious.

READ MORE: String of break-ins prompts warning from Richmond RCMP

RCMP is not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body found in Richmond
Body found Richmond
Homicide
Homicide Team
IHIT
Richmond
Richmond body found
Richmond RCMP
Richmond RCMP body

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News