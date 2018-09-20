Homicide team called after man’s body found in Richmond home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man’s body was found in a home on Thursday morning.
Just after 8:30 a.m., Richmond RCMP were called to the 9000-block of Odlin Road where they found a man’s body in the house.
Police say his death is considered suspicious.
READ MORE: String of break-ins prompts warning from Richmond RCMP
RCMP is not releasing any further information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.