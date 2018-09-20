Homicide team called after man’s body found in Richmond home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man’s body was found in a home on Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Richmond RCMP were called to the 9000-block of Odlin Road where they found a man’s body in the house.

Police say his death is considered suspicious.

RCMP is not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).