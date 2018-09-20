Crime
September 20, 2018 6:12 pm

2 more suspects charged in Bradford armed robbery investigation

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe police cruisers outside of the service's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sept. 11, officers received a report of an alleged armed robbery in the 10th Sideroad and County Road 88 area.

Police say earlier this week, search warrants were executed in York and Bradford.

As a result, officers say a man from East Gwillimbury and a man from Bradford were arrested and are facing a number of charges.

According to police, a 22-year-old man from East Gwillimbury has been charged with robbery with a weapon, fail to comply with undertaking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say a 26-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

According to police, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager both from Bradford were charged last week in connection with the alleged robbery after police executed search warrants at a home in Bradford.

