2 more suspects charged in Bradford armed robbery investigation

Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
According to South Simcoe police, on Sept. 11, officers received a report of an alleged armed robbery in the 10th Sideroad and County Road 88 area.
Police say earlier this week, search warrants were executed in York and Bradford.
As a result, officers say a man from East Gwillimbury and a man from Bradford were arrested and are facing a number of charges.
According to police, a 22-year-old man from East Gwillimbury has been charged with robbery with a weapon, fail to comply with undertaking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Police say a 26-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
According to police, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager both from Bradford were charged last week in connection with the alleged robbery after police executed search warrants at a home in Bradford.
