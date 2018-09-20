Crime
September 20, 2018 2:50 pm

Police investigating after fatal UTV collision in Gravenhurst

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) collision in Gravenhurst left the driver injured and the passenger dead.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Tuesday at around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a UTV collision on Blackfly Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the UTV was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the passenger of the UTV, 58-year-old Gerald Vaters, was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

-More to come

