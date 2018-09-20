Simpson pleads guilty to 2 counts of aggravated assault

The man charged in connection with a violent assault on two men pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault during a Kingston court appearance on Thursday. Although Simpson was also charged with robbery and attempted murder, those counts were not discussed in court on Thursday.

Josh Owen Simpson was arrested in April after violently assaulting one man and attacking another with an aluminum baseball bat, leaving him for dead, according to Kingston police.

The victim of the baseball bat attack received severe head injuries. He has not been identified since he was a minor at the time of the attack, and his current condition is unknown.

Although Simspon pleaded guilty on two counts of aggravated assault, he is still facing one count of attempted murder and a robbery charge.

After spending the last several months in custody, Simpson, 19, arrived in a Kingston court wearing a white T-shirt — his bright red curls drooping over his brow.

Kingston police laid the same charges against an unidentified 17-year-old in connection with the same attacks. He has not been identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

According to Kingston court officials, Simpson will be meeting with a probation officer to discuss the latter two charges. It is currently unclear whether Simpson will plead guilty to those charges or take them to trial.

Simpson remains in custody and will appear in a Kingston court on Nov. 19 for sentencing on the two guilty pleas.