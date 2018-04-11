Victim in attempted murder case brutally beaten with a bat, say police and friends of the family

Friends of the victim in the April 9 attempted murder case, whose identity CKWS is keeping from the public because he is a minor, have been going to Facebook to discuss the details of the brutal attack and to show their support.

The 17-year-old male victim is said to be in critical condition by police, but no other details of his health have been released.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Both teens arrested in Kingston attempted murder investigation

Nevertheless, CKWS has been in contact with a source who says she personally knows the victim and that he has suffered such severe injuries that he has had to go through several brain surgeries since the attack on his life on Monday.

The post says that the young man was beaten with baseball bats and is so badly hurt, that they do not know if he will survive. According to Cam Mack, communications officer for Kingston Police, a bat was indeed involved in the alleged attack, but he could not comment on the health of the victim, beyond the fact that he is still in critical condition.

CKSW has chosen not to identify the source. She said that her Facebook post about the victim has led to online threats to her family and she does not feel safe revealing her identity.

READ MORE: Trailer theft leaves Kingston business out nearly $100,000

According to police, the two men accused in the attempted murder case were apprehended yesterday on separate occasions after a city-wide search.

Kingston Police say the two young men left the victim for dead in a Kingston alleyway, and that they were both wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and robbery.

On April 9, around 5:20 p.m., police say they found a male victim lying in an alley behind 85 First Ave., between Kingscourt Avenue and Nelson Street.

According to police, the victim had been severely beaten by two male suspects. The man was taken to hospital where he is still currently in critical condition.

On April 10, around 2 a.m., police say the same two suspects entered a home on Newmarket Lane and violently assaulted another male.

Police released the name and photos of one of the young men, 19-year-old Josh Owen Simpson, but kept the identity of the 17-year-old suspect from the public.

READ MORE: Two charged after kidnapping, robbery: Kingston police

On Tuesday, after circulating the story and the photo of Simpson on social media, a social media post alerted Kingston police to the 17-year-old suspect, at 2:45 p.m., who had supposedly been seen around John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., a patrol officer spotted the 19-year-old suspect, Josh Owen Simpson, in the area of Montreal Street and Raglan Road. The officer stopped and arrested Simpson without incident.