Two teens sought in Kingston in attempted murder investigation

Kingston Police are on the lookout for two teens after a man was beaten and left for dead in a Kingston alleyway.

On April 9, around 5:20 p.m., police found a male victim lying in an alley behind 85 First Ave., between Kingscourt Avenue and Nelson Street.

According to police, the victim had been severely beaten by two male suspects. The man was taken to hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

READ MORE: Two charged after kidnapping, robbery: Kingston police

Tuesday, around 2 a.m., police say the same two suspects entered a home on Newmarket Lane and violently assaulted another male.

Police have released the name and photos of one of the young men, 19-year-old Josh Owen Simpson, but have kept the identity of the 17-year-old suspect from the public.

Police say both young men are wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and robbery.

READ MORE: Trailer theft leaves Kingston business out nearly $100,000

The photo of Simpson was released so that residents can keep a lookout for him and his young companion.

Kingston police ask anyone who believes they have spotted the two men to call 911 immediately and are cautioning people not to approach them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or information on the attacks, is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Jay Finn at 613-549-4660 ext. 6228 or via email at jfinn@kingstonpolice.ca.