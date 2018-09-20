Ontario PCs to introduce legislation scrapping Green Energy Act

Doug Ford‘s Progressive Conservative government will introduce legislation later today to put an end to the province’s Green Energy Act, Global News has learned.

Government sources told Global News the legislation will be tabled at 1 p.m. ET Thursday with a formal announcement shortly thereafter.

Killing the former Liberal government’s Green Energy Act — passed in 2009 when Dalton McGuinty was premier — was a major campaign promise for Ford.

The move comes after the government had already introduced legislation cancelling a number of wind energy projects approved under the act.

— More to come …