Kitchener man arrested in connection to car dealership break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a pair of recent break-ins at car dealerships in the area.

Police say over 30 sets of keys and four vehicles were stolen in the break-ins which occurred between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Kitchener man in connection with the robbery. They also seized stolen vehicles, keys and other suspected stolen property as part of the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.