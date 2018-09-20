Missing Delhi teen back home
A missing 13-year-old girl is Norfolk County has returned home.
Family members contacted police just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to say that Lily Patricia Graves was home, officers said.
Officers attended the address in Delhi and confirmed she was safe.
The girl’s parents reported her missing Monday.
