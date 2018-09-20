Canada
September 20, 2018 8:55 am

Missing Delhi teen back home

By Staff 980 CFPL

The OPP logo.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A missing 13-year-old girl is Norfolk County has returned home.

Family members contacted police just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to say that Lily Patricia Graves was home, officers said.

Officers attended the address in Delhi and confirmed she was safe.

The girl’s parents reported her missing Monday.

