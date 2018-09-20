Fire crews battle overnight blaze in north end Saint John

Saint John fire crews were busy putting out hot spots Thursday morning at a house fire on the city’s north end.

The blaze broke out overnight at 177 Main St., at the corner of Main and Elgin streets.

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Barry Oikle says when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the side of the building on the second and third storeys.

The three-storey wooden building was vacant at the time but undergoing renovations and there was initial concern there were people inside.

“Sometimes people doing renovations stay the night,” said Oikle.

Fire crews did not find anyone inside.

During the operation, the decision was made to remove firefighters from the structure because of the deterioration of the building.

No one was injured.

The building at the corner of Main and Elgin Streets was under renovation at the time @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/m9f47VHJYw — Andrew Cromwell (@Andrew_GlobalSJ) September 20, 2018

The official cause of the blaze is under investigation but Saint John Fire Chief Kevin Clifford says it cannot be ruled out yet that the fire was suspicious in nature.

— With files from Andrew Cromwell