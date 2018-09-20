Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Burlington
A A
A man is dead following a three-vehicle collision in Burlington overnight.
Halton Regional Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Brant Street and Dundas Street.
Police said two of the vehicles involved collided head on and one of the drivers had to be extricated by firefighters.
READ MORE: Motorcyclist dead in 5th Fatal Hamilton crash of 2018
Authorities confirm one of the victims was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.