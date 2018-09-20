Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man is dead following a three-vehicle collision in Burlington overnight.

Halton Regional Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Brant Street and Dundas Street.

Police said two of the vehicles involved collided head on and one of the drivers had to be extricated by firefighters.

Authorities confirm one of the victims was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Collision: Dundas Street is closed in both directions between Brant Street and Eaglesfield Drive. Reopening time is unknown.

Please choose an alternate route this morning.

We will update via twitter when updates are available. ^ao pic.twitter.com/F1JXA7qBkv — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) September 20, 2018