Motorcyclist dead in 5th Fatal Hamilton crash of 2018

A 34-year-old Burlington motorcyclist is dead after a head-on crash Monday night in Waterdown.

Just after 11 p.m., a motorcycle and a car collided on Dundas Street East near Evans Street.

The man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital’s trauma centre with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is in charge of the investigation and has determined that speed was a factor in the crash.

While no charges have been laid, the investigation continues.

Officers are hoping to hear from anyone who may have information about the crash.

No names have been released.

This is Hamilton’s fifth fatal collision in 2018.