MAP: Vancouver just gave 15 public spaces new names. Is one in your neighbourhood?

The City of Vancouver has given brand new names to 15 properties it owns.

The sites, spread out across Vancouver, now bear the names of women and minorities who helped shape the city’s history.

“I’m thrilled that council is naming public spaces for people who truly reflect the diversity of Vancouver and our history,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement.

“This is an important opportunity for all Vancouverites to learn and be inspired by the outstanding people who shaped our great city.”

Council voted for the new names on Tuesday.

The move came more than a year after the city approved a policy called the 150+ Place Naming Project , which — in part — called for Vancouver to christen currently unnamed civic assets “to better reflect the great diversity of the individuals who have made significant contributions to Vancouver.”

The policy argues that place names in Vancouver do not effectively represent the contributions of women and people of different ethnic backgrounds, along with the city’s Indigenous heritage.

Some of the newly-named sites are currently nameless, however some, like the former Cambie Street Plaza, have been renamed.

The city said the newly named sites will have signs or explanatory plaques, and that plazas will receive minor upgrades to improve their appearance if necessary.

The improvements should be in place by the end of 2019.