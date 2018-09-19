Halifax’s downtown Ralston building set for demolition this spring

More changes are coming to Halifax’s downtown core as the Ralston building is now set for demolition this coming spring.

The Ralston building, located at 1557 Hollis Street, has sat vacant since CRA employees were moved to an office in Bayers Lake in 2016.

Last year the building was acquired by Canada Lands Company (CLC), an arms length company that purchases surplus property from the Federal Government and works to help re-purpose and redevelop it.

At an information session held Wednesday night CLC rolled out their initial timeline for the process with building deconstruction slated for spring 2019 followed by a period of development concept.

Brokerage and Agreement of Purchase and sale is set for Fall 2019 and detailed development approved is still to be determined but the estimated date is sometime in 2020.

At this point it remains unknown how the property will be redeveloped.

Chris Millier, the director of real estate with CLC, said they are still in the very early planning stages.

“Our role is to act as a master developer,” he said.

“To identify opportunities for reintegration of those properties into the community.”

Millier said the company will be holding further consultations and information sessions and workshops to determine the future of the property.

“It’s a significant sight in the downtown and there is a lot of development going on so there’s kind of a buzz and energy around redevelopment in this area,” said Millier.