New Brunswick election 2018

September 19, 2018 6:51 pm
Updated: September 19, 2018 7:34 pm

Liberals to release platform, final leaders’ debate set for Thursday as N.B. election campaign continues

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Brian Gallant, the leader of New Brunswick's Liberal Party, is set to release the party's election platform at Coburn Farms in Keswick Ridge, N.B., at 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

The Canadian Press/James West
The New Brunswick election creeps closer to its conclusion with the final election platform of the campaign set to be released on Thursday.

Brian Gallant, the leader of the province’s Liberal Party, is set to release the party’s election platform at Coburn Farms in Keswick Ridge, N.B., at 10:30 a.m.

The Liberals are the last party to do so and they’re putting it out just only a few days ahead of the Sept. 24 election and after the advance polls have already closed.

Gallant will wrap up the day by taking part in a televised roundtable at St. Thomas University in Fredericton at 6:30 p.m. Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs and Green Party Leader David Coon will be the two other leaders in the debate.

Higgs will kick off the day by making a 10 a.m. announcement at the Fredericton Inn. Coon will start the day by attending a United Way kickoff at the Currie Centre in Fredericton, N.B., at 11:30 a.m.

The two leaders who were not invited to the CTV debate will spend the day campaigning on Thursday.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will start the day at New Brunswick Community College in Saint John at 10:45 a.m. She’ll then visit residents and nursing home workers at Rocmaura at 2:30 p.m.

McKenzie will end the day by canvassing on the west side of Saint John.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin will campaign in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake on Thursday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

