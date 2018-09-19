Winnipeg Jets to dress youth laden lineup for 2nd exhibition contest

The Winnipeg Jets will be putting their youngsters to the test when they take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in pre-season action.

The Jets are leaving all their veteran players back home as they head out for their second exhibition game.

The Jets’ top forward line of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor will sit out a second straight game. Dustin Byfuglien, Tyler Myers, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, Connor Hellebuyck and Patrik Laine are also not making the trip.

Prospects like Logan Stanley, Sami Niku, Kristian Vesalainen and Brendan Lemieux will all have the chance to showcase their talents.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey is set to make his pre-season debut after missing the start of training camp.

The Jets’ checking line of Adam Lowry, Andrew Copp and Brandon Tanev will also be in the lineup for Winnipeg after being reunited at the start of training camp.

While stopping the opposition from scoring is the number one priority for the shutdown line, the trio is also looking to contribute more offensively this season.

“We know for our team to have success it’s important that all four lines chip in offensively,” Lowry said.

“You don’t want to limit yourself to just being a checker. And being a shutdown line I think we know we have some offensive capabilities. We’re not necessarily going to blow the doors off other teams like Wheels’ (Wheeler) line or Lit’s (Bryan Little) line, but we think we can be effective in a certain way.”

The Jets opened the pre-season with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Thursday’s game starts off a stretch of six games in just eight days for the Jets.

Winnipeg Jets Playing Roster vs Oilers

Goalies

Eric Comrie

Laurent Brossoit

Defencemen

Tucker Poolman

Jacob Trouba

Josh Morrissey

Logan Stanley

Joe Morrow

Sami Niku

Forwards

Andrew Copp

Brandon Tanev

Seth Griffith

Adam Lowry

Jack Roslovic

JC Lipon

Kristian Vesalainen

Dennis Everberg

Brendan Lemieux

Marko Dano

Michael Spacek

Mason Appleton