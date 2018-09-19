Canada
September 19, 2018 5:48 pm

‘Chien de Garde’ chosen as Canada’s hopeful for Oscars best foreign language film

By Staff The Canadian Press

Director Sophie Dupuis attends the Short Cuts Canada: Programme 2 during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 8, 2012 in Toronto.

Juanito Aguil/Getty Images
A A

Sophie Dupuis’ “Chien de garde” has been chosen to represent Canada in the category of best foreign language film for the 2019 Oscars.

Telefilm Canada made the announcement in Montreal today.

“Chien de garde” is a crime drama about a Montreal drug cartel.

READ MORE: The Canadian Academy announces new apprenticeship program for female directors

It stars Jean-Simon Leduc, Theodore Pellerin, Maude Guerin and Claudel Laberge and is estimated to have been made on a budget of $1.5 million.

Dupuis, who is in her early 30s, is a native of Val-d’Or in northwestern Quebec.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 oscars
Canadian cinema
Canadian film
Canadian Oscar nominees
Chien de garde
French-Canadian films
Oscar nominations
Oscars
Oscars best foreign language movie
Sophie Dupuis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News